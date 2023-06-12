Fire Damages Home In NW Oklahoma City

Sunday, June 11th 2023, 8:33 pm
Authorities say a fire sparked inside the garage of a NW Oklahoma City home Sunday evening.
The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to the scene around 8 p.m. at a neighborhood near North Western Avenue and Memorial Road.
OKC Fire said the flames damaged a pickup truck and part of an RV parked by the home.
It's unclear what caused the fire at this time.
They said the home was empty and no injuries were reported.
June 11th, 2023
June 28th, 2023
June 27th, 2023
June 28th, 2023