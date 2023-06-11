Lynn Institute Trials New Weight Loss Drug for Kids

By: News 9

-

The Lynn Institute in the Oklahoma City metro is beginning drug trials that could help children between the ages of six to eleven to lose weight.

Doctors said the drug tirzepatide is FDA approved and used to treat diabetes in adults.

Dr. Ryan Morgan, the Lynn Institute Principal Investigator said, "After this trial they will still have access to a dietitian for some time. Because they are actively growing hopefully, they can be on a lower growth point which can change their trajectory."



