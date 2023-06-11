Lynn Institute Trials New Weight Loss Drug for Kids


Sunday, June 11th 2023, 8:21 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Lynn Institute in the Oklahoma City metro is beginning drug trials that could help children between the ages of six to eleven to lose weight.

Doctors said the drug tirzepatide is FDA approved and used to treat diabetes in adults. 

Dr. Ryan Morgan, the Lynn Institute Principal Investigator said, "After this trial they will still have access to a dietitian for some time. Because they are actively growing hopefully, they can be on a lower growth point which can change their trajectory." 
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 11th, 2023

June 14th, 2023

June 13th, 2023

June 12th, 2023

Top Headlines

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023