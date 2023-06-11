1 Killed, 3 Injured In SW Oklahoma City Rollover Crash

By: News 9

Troopers are investigating a deadly rollover crash in SW Oklahoma City that killed one person and left three others injured on Saturday.

Authorities are still investigating what led to the crash, but say the vehicle was on I-40 when it departed the roadway for unknown reasons at MacArthur.

OHP says the vehicle rolled several times and landed on the service road.

Dispatch reports said multiple people were thrown from the vehicle.

Oklahoma City Police said one person died at the scene and three others were hurt, but the extent of the injuries are unknown.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.