Business Resumes At Metro Target Stores After Saturday Bomb Scare

(Update 6/10/23 10 p.m.): Business has resumed at several Target metro stores that were evacuated on Saturday after a bomb scare.

At least two stores were evacuated just after 5 p.m. when police were alerted to threatening emails sent to local media stations.

OCPD confirmed the emails and said they included threats about three bombs hidden at different stores and police would have to figure out where.

The bomb squad was alerted, but never deployed.

Several similar threats have been reported in other states across the country, where TV stations there receive emails referencing the retail chain's decision to remove or relocated LGBTQ collections celebrating Pride Month.

A Target spokesperson provided the following statement:

“The safety of our team members and guests is our top priority. Law enforcement investigated claims regarding several stores in the Oklahoma City area today and determined these stores are safe. Our stores are currently open and operating regular hours.”

Original story below:

A threatening email that mentioned bombs at various Target locations was sent to several media outlets in the Oklahoma City metro on Saturday, Oklahoma City police confirm to News 9.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says the email claimed three bombs were hidden in different Target stores across the metro area, but no specific location was mentioned.

News 9 did not receive any such email.

Authorities say the OCPD Bomb Squad was never deployed to any locations. Police notified Target managers in the area and left it up to them to evacuate, police say.

The Target near West Memorial Road and North Pennsylvania Avenue was evacuated but is now reopened.

Oklahoma City Police have no new details at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.