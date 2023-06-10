‘Disgusting’: FBI Investigating Swastika Burned Into Yukon Man’s Yard

-

A Yukon man wants someone held accountable after he found a hateful symbol burned into his yard. Investigators at the highest level are trying to figure out who drew it.

People live in communities like Yukon for several reasons. The peaceful sound of nature is one reason for Stan Sells.

“Just the quietness,” said Sells, who has lived in Yukon for more than 20 years.

However, Sells stumbled upon something he says speaks volumes about the person who burned a swastika into his yard.

“Disgusting. I feel sorry for the individual,” Sells said.

According to the United States Holocaust Museum, extremist groups use the symbol to promote hate. However, Sells is not Jewish. It isn’t clear if this incident is related to the antisemitic flyers that were being left around people’s mailboxes.

The FBI is looking into who made the sign. Sells' home rests about three miles from Harvest Hills where people received those antisemitic flyers.

“They’ve been happening almost weekly or every other week,” said Rachel Johnson, the executive director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Oklahoma City.

Johnson said her office received more of these reports this year.

“We try not to draw too much attention to them just so the group doesn’t get any sort of recognition,” Johnson said.

Johnson pointed out the progress Oklahoma made last year with Senate Bill 1671. The law requires all public schools to teach about the Holocaust.

“If we don’t know where we’ve come from, how can we move forward?” Johnson said.

Moments like this, Johnson said, can inspire good people to take action in the community.

“I’d say the positive is seeing how many people have come to us with the reports of the flyers and letting us know that they’re here to support us,” Johnson said.

For Sells, the sign doesn’t take away the pain it’s caused Him. He said it doesn’t matter what the hidden message is behind it. Sells had a message for the person who did this to his property.

“Grow up,” Sells said. “What kind of life is that to have all that hate?”