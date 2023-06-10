OKC Thunder Draft Pick Outlook

By: News 9

It's well known the Oklahoma City Thunder have a bunch of draft picks coming their way over the next 4-5 years.

Today, they consolidate a few while they tack on a first rounder down the road.

According to WOJ at ESPN the Thunder will receive a 2029 first round pick from the Denver Nuggets, it has some protections on it. It's not known if it's top 4, top 5 protected, that detail hasn't come out.

Going to Denver, OKC could have up to four first round picks next summer, the Nuggets will get the lowest draft pick from the Thunder in Round one in 2024 plus the 37th pick in this month's draft and a 2024 2nd rounder from the Thunder.

For now OKC has pick 12 and 50 in this year's draft.



