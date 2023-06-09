High School Sports Officials Host Golf Tournament For Kids With Cancer

Leland Searcy is a high school sports official, and in 2016 his heart was broken when the daughter of one his fellow refs was diagnosed with cancer.

“They found a way to treat it and to keep it from getting worse,” said Searcy.

The entire situation prompted Searcy to do some research.

“Ninety six percent of federal dollars donated to cancer centers across America were donated to adult cancer centers and four percent of that is donated to the children’s cancer centers,” said Searcy.

In 2017, with the help of other officials around the state, Searcy organized the nonprofit Officials vs. Cancer.

“We work with kids, officials work with kids in Oklahoma, so it only made sense to start a foundation,” said Searcy.

On Friday June 16th at John Conrad golf course in Midwest City, they will host their annual golf tournament, open to everyone.

“We don’t have any qualifications, anybody can play. We’ve got coaches, we’ve got officials, we’ve got businesspeople,” said Searcy.

Everyone is coming together and having fun for a good cause.

“All of our money goes to the children’s health foundation right here in Oklahoma City,” said Searcy.

“We have been around for forty years, and we raise funds for pediatric research, education, and care for Oklahoma’s kids,” said Linzy Farrant, chief development officer for Children’s Health Foundation.

Donations like those from the golf tournament help kids right here in Oklahoma.

“We want to be sure that those kiddos that have been diagnosed or being currently treated at Children’s are receiving the best care,” said Farrant.

Lots of prizes have been donated for the golf tournament, assuring that one hundred percent of the money goes directly to help kids.

“Any time you’re doing something for the children of Oklahoma, it’s fun,” said Searcy.

The tournament is on Friday June 16th, registration is at 7:30 am. There are still slots to sign up as an individual or as teams. For information click here.