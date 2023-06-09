Suspects Accused Of Stealing NW OKC Restaurant Manager's Car At Knife Point, Crash During Pursuit

-

Oklahoma City Police released new details on an overnight pursuit with a stolen car. The suspects are accused of carjacking the owner and attacking her with a knife.

Police said the general manager of the Red Rooster in the city’s Paseo District was leaving work early Friday morning when the suspects approached her in the parking lot.

The victim told police Jordan Sprowl, 35, and Mariah Henderson-Martinez, 18, demanded her car keys at knife point. The restaurant manager said Sprowl slashed her hand with the knife when she refused to hand over the keys.

“The victim ended up receiving a cut on her hand,” Msgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said. “The suspects drove away in their car.”

An officer spotted the reported stolen car down the street from the restaurant near Northwest 48th Street and Walker Avenue. After losing sight of the speeding car another officer tracked it down near Northeast 50th Street and Kelley Avenue.

“A pursuit ensued,” Knight said. “The pursuit went through northeast Oklahoma City where the vehicle eventually crashed.”

After hitting a tree, police said the suspects took off on foot. The 18-year-old and Sprowl ran into a wooded area but were quickly tracked down by a canine and officer. Both were first taken to the hospital due to injuries from the crash and then booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on multiple felony complaints.

Police said the carjacking victim required stitches in her hand but was not seriously injured in the knife attack.