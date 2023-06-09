Celebrate Route 66 This Weekend With The 2nd Annual Triple Tour

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, you can get your kicks on Route 66 in three different metro cities to celebrate the Mother Road.

Yukon, Warr Acres and Bethany are all teaming up to put on the Route 66 Triple Tour

It's Saturday, June 10, with a full day of free activities.

The tour starts in Warr Acres at 9 a.m. with a car show, as well as free face painting, bouncy houses for kids and the Native American Color Guard.

Continue to Bethany in the afternoon from noon until 4 p.m., downtown shops will host sidewalk sales and antiques plus a city-wide yard sale.

The tour concludes in Yukon with “Get Your Flix on Route 66” at 7 p.m: a special outdoor screening of “Top Gun: Maverick” off Route 66 and 4th Street.

Face painters and movie concessions will be on site with a variety of eats and treats!

Jenna Roberson with the City of Yukon said Route 66 is a big part of the sooner state and deserves to be celebrated.

"I think I'm most excited about seeing everyone get out and enjoy the mother road," she said, "Route 66 has a huge role in Oklahoma's history and so we're excited to celebrate that."

They have a passport for the event that you can get stamped at all three cities then get entered to win prizes and gift cards from local businesses along Route 66!

