By: News 9

As Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour hits stadiums across the country, Swifties are taking it to the next level.

Fans are taking outfit inspiration from the singer's red carpet looks and album covers.

One fan took it a step further by wearing crumpled up pieces of paper in referencing a note in the ‘All Too Well’ music video.

Ticket sales from The Eras tour are projected to bring in more than a billion dollars.