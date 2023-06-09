24-Year-Old Arrested After Assault, Kidnapping At NE Oklahoma City Hotel

By: News 9

-

A 24-year-old was arrested after an assault and kidnapping happened Thursday at a northeast Oklahoma City hotel, according to police.

Oklahoma City Police said they responded to a call about an assault at the Lincoln Inn near Northeast 50th Street and North Lincoln Boulevard.

Police said the call noted that the suspect, identified as Tyrese Hill, 24, had assaulted an employee at the hotel and was last seen in the parking lot, allegedly armed with a pistol.

An officer noted that he saw Hill walking through the parking lot when they were responding.

The officer said he gave verbal commands, but Hill disregarded their commands.

Hill was then seen approaching a group of children to try and get them to move to the hotel rooms on the north side of the Oxford Inn, police said.

While this was happening, the mother of one of the kids attempted to reach them in the parking lot, police said.

Police said Hill then grabbed one of the kids, placing them in between him and the officer.

Hill then moved to the north side of the Oxford Inn as he was yelling at the officer.

As this was unfolding, a hotel guest had exited their hotel room to see what was going on when Hill pushed past them to enter the room, police said.

The mother of the child then followed and prevented Hill from shutting the door to the room before being able to get her child away from him.

Police said they heard the hotel guest telling Hill to leave the room when the suspect slammed the door with two other people inside.

While the responding officer was in the process of coordinating officers’ response, the door to the room opened, and two of the guests had exited.

A short time later, Hill opened the door before he was handcuffed.

The responding officer said he learned that an employee at the Lincoln Inn was in the process of moving out when Hill hit them over the back of the head with a large stick.

The victim then fell to the floor and lost consciousness, and police said they learned that the attack was unprovoked.

The employee was transported to the hospital.

Police said they searched the hotel room Hill had gone into and weren’t able to find a firearm.

Police said they discovered Hill had five felony warrants out of Oklahoma County.

Hill was arrested and booked on the complaints of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping and burglary.