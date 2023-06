By: News 9

Braum's An Affair Of The Heart At OKC Fairgrounds

Crafters and small business owners will be at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds on Friday for Braum's An Affair of the Heart.

Doors opened Friday morning, featuring a wide array of goods like homemade candles, clothes and homemade décor for your home.

The event lasts all weekend, and tickets are $10 per person.

Event organizers said one ticket is good for all three days of the event.