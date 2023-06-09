Experts Advise Shopping Around For Cheapest Car Coverage Options


Friday, June 9th 2023, 9:49 am

By: News 9


Certain things like grocery bills and car insurance payments continue to be pain points for Americans. 

The price for car insurance has jumped 15% in the past year.

Experts said in order to save a few bucks, make sure to shop around for the cheapest coverage option.

Sometimes bundling home and auto insurance together can lead to a better rate.

If you work from home you may qualify for a low mileage discount.

Car owners should consider cutting parts of their policy.
