Experts Advise Shopping Around For Cheapest Car Coverage Options

Friday, June 9th 2023, 9:49 am
Certain things like grocery bills and car insurance payments continue to be pain points for Americans.
The price for car insurance has jumped 15% in the past year.
Experts said in order to save a few bucks, make sure to shop around for the cheapest coverage option.
Sometimes bundling home and auto insurance together can lead to a better rate.
If you work from home you may qualify for a low mileage discount.
Car owners should consider cutting parts of their policy.
