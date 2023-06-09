Experts Advise Shopping Around For Cheapest Car Coverage Options

By: News 9

Car Insurance Prices Increased In The Past Year

Certain things like grocery bills and car insurance payments continue to be pain points for Americans.

The price for car insurance has jumped 15% in the past year.

Experts said in order to save a few bucks, make sure to shop around for the cheapest coverage option.

Sometimes bundling home and auto insurance together can lead to a better rate.

If you work from home you may qualify for a low mileage discount.

Car owners should consider cutting parts of their policy.



