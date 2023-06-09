Driver Jumps Off I-40 Bridge After Confrontation With OKC Police

By: News 9

A driver on Interstate 40 jumped off a bridge near Southeast 17th Street and South Shields Boulevard after being confronted by Oklahoma City Police.

According to OCPD, the driver was travelling the wrong way on I-40 and exited onto Southeast 17th Street.

OCPD said there was not a pursuit, but after an officer approached the driver, they exited their vehicle and jumped over the railing on Southeast 17th Street, falling t the ground below.

The driver was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on his condition.