Driver Jumps Off I-40 Bridge After Confrontation With OKC Police

Friday, June 9th 2023, 6:25 am
A driver on Interstate 40 jumped off a bridge near Southeast 17th Street and South Shields Boulevard after being confronted by Oklahoma City Police.
According to OCPD, the driver was travelling the wrong way on I-40 and exited onto Southeast 17th Street.
OCPD said there was not a pursuit, but after an officer approached the driver, they exited their vehicle and jumped over the railing on Southeast 17th Street, falling t the ground below.
The driver was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on his condition.
June 14th, 2023
June 14th, 2023
June 28th, 2023