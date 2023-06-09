Storms Arrive Tonight, Some Could Be Severe

-

Today is the hottest day of the season so far for the Oklahoma City metro. Highs today will climb into the low 90s.

There is a chance for a few isolated showers and storms this afternoon, but most locations will be dry.

A complex of storms will fire in the panhandle. This will move southeast overnight. These storms will have a chance to be severe at times will damaging winds and hail the primary concern.

Saturday morning storms will push into southeastern Oklahoma. The morning storms will stabilize the atmosphere for most of the day Saturday.

Late Saturday afternoon and evening storms cannot be ruled out, and if they do form, they will be severe. The afternoon threat is very dependent on the am setup.

A cold front moves in Sunday and as it arrives there may be a few storms in the north Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon highs in the lower and mid 80s for most. 90s to the south.