Minco City Council Filling Positions After Mass Police Resignation

By: News 9

-

The City of Minco working to mend staffing issues after three of its officers, including the police chief, turned in their badges this week in a dispute over budget cuts.

The city's former mayor, Keith McMullen, also submitted his resignation in May, citing town safety and protection.

At Thursday night's city council meeting, members voted unanimously to bring in Fredrick Johnson as police chief.

Currently, the Grady County Sherriff's Office is assisting with life-threatening calls.