Minco City Council Filling Positions After Mass Police Resignation


Friday, June 9th 2023, 4:49 am

By: News 9


MINCO, Okla. -

The City of Minco working to mend staffing issues after three of its officers, including the police chief, turned in their badges this week in a dispute over budget cuts.

The city's former mayor, Keith McMullen, also submitted his resignation in May, citing town safety and protection.

At Thursday night's city council meeting, members voted unanimously to bring in Fredrick Johnson as police chief.

Currently, the Grady County Sherriff's Office is assisting with life-threatening calls.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 9th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

Top Headlines

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023