2 Arrested After NW Oklahoma City Stabbing, Vehicle Robbery At Bar

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police have identified the suspects in connection to a stabbing Friday morning at a bar in the northwestern part of the city.

Officers responded to the scene near North Walker Avenue And Northwest 30th Street where they found a woman who had been stabbed.

Police said the female victim was getting in her vehicle to leave for work when she was approached by the two suspects.

The suspects demanded the victim's vehicle, but she refused before the man, Jordan Sprowl, 37, cut the victim's hand with a knife, according to police.

OCPD said after the stabbing, the suspects stole the vehicle from the parking lot and later crashed into a tree near Northeast 49th Street and North Kelley Avenue.

Both suspects ran from the vehicle before they were both taken into custody.

Police identified the suspects as Sprowl and Mariah Henderson-Martinez, 18.

Both suspects were transported to the hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Police have not yet identified the victim.