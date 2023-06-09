By: News 9

More Information On Dogs Rescued From Hot Truck, 2 Arrested

Thirty six dogs were rescued from a hot truck in northwest Oklahoma City earlier this week.

According to court documents, Linda and Dexter Manuel were selling the dogs out of the truck without a commercial license.

Police arrested the couple on 36 counts of animal cruelty.

Seventeen of those dogs are now in the care of the Oklahoma Humane Society.

Wednesday night, one of those dogs gave birth to six puppies.

The humane society treats their foster animals using their donation-based Angel Fund.

You can donate to the Angel Fund on the Oklahoma Humane Society’s website.