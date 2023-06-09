Convenience Store Employee Found Dead, Police Investigating

By: News 9

The Chickasha Police Department responded to a call, finding a woman dead, Thursday morning.

Jessica Poteet, 32, was found by employees around 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Poteet was seen on security camera footage putting a sign on the door stating she was going to clean the restroom, according to police. Poteet can be seen locking the door to the store and going into the restroom alone around 4 a.m., police said.

According to police, the store stayed locked until the next shift arrived and found Poteet.

Authorities are conducting an investigation into the death of Poteet.