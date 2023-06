By: News 9

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for an at-risk/missing person last seen in the Norman area.

Michael Williams, 80, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. in Northeast Norman.

Williams has gray hair, weighs around 180 pounds, and is around five feet 10 inches tall.

Williams is said to be driving a black 2004 Hyundai Elantra.

Williams has been diagnosed with dementia.