Norman Police Investigating Multiple Businesses Vandalized On Main Street

Police are working to figure out who is behind a string of broken windows at businesses on Main Street in Norman.

The family-owned BrockHaus Jewelry has been serving the Norman community for more than 70 years. Brad Shipman, the owner, said the jewelry store has been on Main Street since his grandfather opened it 20 years ago.

“Main street is a great place to be. Some of the new visitors that we have running around up and down will cause havoc a little bit but Main Street’s a good place,” Shipman said.

Those new visitors paid Shipman's business a visit in the middle of the night last week. Surveillance camera shows a man throwing a rock at one of his windows.

“It's never good when somebody takes any kind of step of violence on anyone,” Shipman said.

Shipman said the vandal didn't break in. Instead, he ran to the business next door, Poppy, and did the same thing.

“The fact that we're having those kinds of issues here it's hurtful to everybody, especially all the small business owners,” Shipman said. “It's hard enough being a small business owner.”

Another local business in a neighboring plaza said the same incident happened to them.

Bella Rose Bridal said unfortunately their surveillance camera only shows a rock being thrown at their window. You can't see the person.

Norman Police are looking into these reports of vandalism. Right now, they do not think they are related and there has been no arrest—but Shipman believes he knows the vandal.

“It's a gentleman that's been in town for about four or five years. He's not a Normanite at all,” Shipman said.

Shipman believes the vandal is a homeless man that he's seen around his business.

“The fact that somebody chose to go out of their way to go cause harm to us or any other businesses is unacceptable,” Shipman said.