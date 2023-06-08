Police Release Bodycam Footage From Unsolved NW Oklahoma City Double Shooting

-

Oklahoma City Police need the public’s help in solving a double shooting that happened in April.

Police said the suspect randomly shot at a car, injuring the driver and passenger. Police released the body camera footage this week from the scene.

The victims told police they had to swerve around a man standing in the middle of Northwest 15th Street near Drexel Boulevard. Seconds later, they heard gunshots.

Residents in the northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood reported hearing nine gunshots and called 911. Officers rushed to the scene with body cameras rolling.

Officer:

“You’ve been shot?”

Victim:

“Yeah, through here. My girlfriend in the head, my girlfriend.”

The man and his girlfriend immediately pulled their car over when they realized they were injured. The man was shot in both legs and his girlfriend on the back of her head. Both victims were taken to the hospital and treated for gunshot injuries.

One of the officers attempted to speak to the woman who was sitting in the passenger seat of the car, but she was too shaken up to respond.

Witnesses had to translate for the victims to describe the shooter and where he was last seen.

Officer:

“The shooters on the corner?”

Witnesses described a Black man as the shooter but gave few details. Police searched the area for the suspect and for any security video that captured the random shooting.

On April 25, police released the latest information of the unknown suspect.

“He fled the scene,” Msgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said. “He got into another car at the scene, a red car occupied by somebody else and simply drove away. So, we don’t know what led him to shoot them and still working to get him identified.”

Police said the double-shooting investigation was still open and asked the public to call the Crime Stoppers tip line if they have information about the shooter.