By: News 9

Oklahomans have the chance to explore the mother-road during the Route 66 Triple Tour at stops in Warr Acres in Bethany and Yukon.

At each stop visitors can collect stamps on your Triple Tour passport and be entered to win prizes or gift cards from local businesses.

The event will be June 10 at 9:00 a.m.

For more information, click here.