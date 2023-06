By: News 9

Mustang Animal Welfare Closed Again Due To Respiratory Outbreak

The Mustang Animal Welfare Center said it will be closed again due to a respiratory outbreak.

The organization said they plan to reopen June 20.

This announcement comes just days after the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare closed for the same reason.

The Oklahoma City shelter said about 130 dogs had symptoms, prompting the closure.

The Mustang shelter has not yet released its number of infected.