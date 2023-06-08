By: News On 6

Jayden Brannon joined the News On 6 team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.

She was born and raised right here in Tulsa, having been a graduate from Booker T. Washington High School, and a recent graduate from the University of Oklahoma. During her time there, she was involved in “OU Nightly”, the award-winning student produced newscast, as a reporter, anchor and producer. Jayden graduated with academic distinction from OU’s Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Bachelor of Arts in broadcast journalism.

Jayden started her journey with News On 6 as an intern during the summer of 2022, shadowing reporters and learning about the life of the newsroom. She grew up serving the Tulsa community and is excited to continue by telling the stories of those that call Oklahoma home!

Have a great story idea? Let Jayden know!



