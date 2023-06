By: News 9

Ozone Alert Day Declared In Oklahoma Due To Impact Of Wildfires In Canada

The Association of Central Oklahoma Governments declared June 8 as an Ozone Alert Day in Oklahoma.

Smoke from hundreds of Canadian wildfires is drifting across the border into the U.S. prompting air quality alerts for millions of Americans.

Doctors are saying that exposure to elevated pollution levels can affect the lungs and heart.