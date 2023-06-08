Oklahoma Judge To Hear Bond Requests From Whiskey Barrel Shooting Suspects

By: News On 6

-

Four of the 13 people suspected of being part of a deadly shootout at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon are going before an Oklahoma County judge Thursday, asking for their bond amounts to be lowered.

Three people were killed during the shooting that happened in April, and three others were injured.

Oklahoma City Police said it began as a fight between rival biker gangs.

The next hearing for all 13 suspects is set for June 15.

