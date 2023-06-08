OKC Metro Family Loses Thousands After Home Contractor Files Bankruptcy

-

After a contractor allegedly filed for bankruptcy, an Oklahoma City metro family said they will lose thousands of dollars they paid for work on their home.

The Coburn family hired Proco Unlimited LLC owner Davin Alexander for home improvements last year and ended up with a mess.

Tara Coburn shared with News 9 that she signed a $46,000 contract with Alexander she noticed no progress and subcontractors coming and going from the home.

Oklahoma court documents reveal Alexander has been sued multiple times by former clients, alleging Alexander owes them thousands of dollars.

Alexander will be back in court in June for contempt arraignment.

According to the Construction Industries Board, Alexander ‘s contractor license has been suspended since 2018.

“We had no idea what we were doing when we first started but we know lots of information now and we do not want other people to get into the same situation that we were in, we want them to be better informed and research the company and the person behind the company” said Tara Coburn.

Coburn said Alexander was unable to provide her bills of everything he purchased for the project.

Coburn filed a complaint with the state attorney general’s office, and she found a new contractor to complete her project.



