Warming Back Up, Severe Threat Rising As Well


Thursday, June 8th 2023, 6:14 am



OKLAHOMA CITY -

We're back to the 80s and 90s today! Look for partly cloudy skies with very isolated afternoon storms.

If you get a downpour overhead, that cell could have intense lightning, gusty winds, and small hail.

Most will be dry! Thursday night, there's a chance for a few storms in northwestern Oklahoma. Friday will be hot again with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Thunderstorms will try to develop Friday afternoon in western Oklahoma, but they may struggle. If storms can manage to fire up, they could produce large hail and damaging winds.

Higher chance of storms will begin in the northwest late Friday. This complex will slide to the southeast and move thru the Oklahoma City metro Friday night. This complex could produce large hail and damaging winds.
