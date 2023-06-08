Metro Family Shocked After Apartment Hit By Car

-

A metro family was left rattled after a car crashed into their apartment in Southwest Oklahoma City, Wednesday morning.

“My mom just wakes me up and is like ‘wake up, somebody crashed into the wall’ and I’m like ‘what do you mean? What happened?’” said Sheyoa, apartment resident.

Sheyoa and her mother were inside their apartment when a car plowed into their unit.

“I just come to the living room and it's just a mess,” said Sheyoa.

“My mom called me freaking out and I had to call the police,” said Cynthia Egure.

Cynthia Egure raced to her mother and sister's apartment near Southwest 15th and Interstate-44.

Egure said a car entered the living room where a guest was asleep on the couch.

“She was able to feel the impact,” said Egure. “She said it sounded like a lot of things breaking at once.”

The ordeal left the women badly shaken.

“She was shocked, she wasn’t talking,” said Egure.

“I don’t know what to think, this just left me speechless, honestly,” said Sheyoa.

Making matters worse, Cynthia said the driver responsible for the mess took off.

“She was able to still see the car when the car was leaving,” said Egure.

Tire marks in the apartment’s lawn, and a piece of the silver car is all that was left behind.

“I hope they turn themselves in and feel guilty, and think, ‘I got to find out what happened to these people,’” said Egure.

Left to put the pieces back together, the family said they still have a lot to be grateful for.

“That can always be replaced, but your life can't be replaced,” said Egure.

“No one is hurt, we're all okay, thankfully,” said Sheyoa.