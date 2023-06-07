By: Deanne Stein

‘She’s Gonna Get Back Out There’: Mother of Beaten OKC Police Officer Updates Her Recovery

-

It’s been a little over a month since Oklahoma City Police Officer Morgan Reynolds was attacked while on the job. Her severe injuries require constant care, but her mother says she is strong and ready to get back out there.

“I'm very proud of her but it's scary,” said Shelly Reynolds, Morgan Reynolds’ mother.

Reynolds spoke exclusively with News 9’s about how the last several weeks have been a mother’s nightmare.

“I actually had that dream, that recurring dream,” she said about her daughter’s beating.

Police body cam footage captured the attack on April 27, footage Reynolds will not watch, she doesn’t have to.

“I know it's the dream, I guarantee you it is,” she said.

Officer Reynolds was beaten unconscious during a domestic call at the Parkview Flats apartment complex.

“When I got that phone call, I screamed to the top of my lungs all the way to the ER,” she said. “I thought I was gonna lose her.”

Her daughter survived but suffered severe injuries, including a broken jaw, broken nose, missing teeth and a severe concussion.

“She remembers seeing the man and talking to him and that's it, she doesn't remember anything else after that,” she said.

DeAngelo Wright, 26, is charged in the beating and court documents show it wasn’t his first offense.

“He had a long record, I don't know why he was out on the street,” she said. “A rabid animal should be kept in a cage until they die, and that's where he needs to be, he needs to be kept in a cage until he's gone off of the face of the earth.”

Officer Reynolds needs constant care but is slowly healing.

“Her teeth don't open at all absolutely nothing, she can't even brush her teeth. Her jaw is wired totally shut and everything she takes in is liquid,” her mother said.

Reynolds said her daughter also has some hearing and short-term memory loss. She’s scheduled for another surgery next week. However, Reynolds says it’s the support from family and people she doesn’t even know that keeps her going.

“It makes her feel good,” she said. “It's been overwhelming, the amount of cards, just people sending gifts not only here in our community, she's gotten stuff from Florida, Colorado, it's crazy.”

It’s this kindness that Reynolds said her daughter gives to others on the job and in her daily life.

“She loves taking care of people, she's so sweet she's such a good person,” she said. “I think she's gonna go back, she's planning on getting back up and starting over.”

Wright faces several charges including assault and battery on a police officer. He is behind bars on a $10 million bond. His next court appearance is June 13.