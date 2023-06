By: News 9

News 9's Sassy Mama is sharing her upside down pastry recipes.

Below is the recipe for the savory pastry:

Ingredients:

1 package puff pastry, cut into 6 rectangles Olive oil Honey ½ Vidalia onion, sliced thin ½ cut grated gruyere cheese Fresh thyme Shredded parmesan cheese 1 egg beaten

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Thaw puff pastry in refrigerator. Cut puff pastry sheet into 6 equal rectangles. (pop tart size) Drizzle honey onto the parchment paper in six individual spots approximately the length of each rectangle. Allowing ½ inch for pastry to cover. Add onion slices on top of honey and then top with a sprinkling of gruyere cheese. Lay the puff pastry rectangles over the top. Use a fork to seal the edges. Brush with beaten egg and sprinkle with shredded parmesan cheese. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown. Allow the pastry to cool for 5 minutes before flipping over and serving.