An Oklahoma-Based Film Tackling Mental Health Premieres In OKC

-

The cast and crew hope their new film “What Rhymes with Reason” sparks difficult conversations surrounding mental health.

The film debuted at Flix Brewhouse in Oklahoma City and seeks to open up a dialogue about mental health in the state.

“We want a film that is the mental health piece told through adventure,” Director Kyle Roberts said.

Roberts has seen firsthand how difficult it is to grow up not knowing how to connect with family members struggling with mental health. Later in life, he discovered his sister struggled with depression.

“Growing up, I had to walk around eggshells with my sister,” Roberts said. “We just had no idea.”

Roberts and Writer Sean Theissen teamed up to capture a coming-of-age, faith-adjacent, call-to-adventure film.

Gattlin Griffith is an actor who plays Jesse, a senior in high school who is lost in depression, looking for his path past graduation. He and his friends go on an adventure. For movie viewers, it’s through the mountains; to Oklahomans it's in our backyard.

Throughout the movie, you’ll see and hear about 988 the mental health lifeline.

Heath Hayes with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services says he is thrilled filmmakers could partner with them.

“Every year, 55,000 adolescents experience major depression, and one in 10 actually report attempting suicide in Oklahoma schools,” said Hayes.

This Thursday, you can see the movie at deadCenter Film Festival at Harkins Bricktown at 6:30.