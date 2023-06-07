MitchellTalks Film Series: Nick Demos

By: Scott Mitchell

-

World Premiere, Documentary

Synopsis: Body Electric follows filmmaker Nick Demos’ journey from dysmorphia to acceptance.

Through conversations with friends including Leslie Jordan, Judy Gold, Trans activist Rajee Narinesingh, social media influencers, and others, it investigates growth through visibility, extremism of steroid use, eating disorders and plastic surgery, and the impact of the AIDS crisis.

It dives into the psychological and spiritual roots of dysmorphia, explores factions within the queer community, and uncovers socio-economic and racial divides.

Through focusing the lens, the film provides the LGBTQ+ community an opportunity for reflection and empowers the next generation to wholeness.