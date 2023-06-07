Railroad Tracks Reopen After Train Derailment In Stephens County

Wednesday, June 7th 2023, 1:01 pm
Twelve train cars have been removed from the railroad tracks in Marlow after a train derailed Sunday. Union Pacific said they have also repaired the damaged rail.
Train traffic has resumed, and the damaged train cars are currently being stored on the railroad’s right-of-way. The train cars will be removed at a later date, according to Union Pacific.
At around 12:45 p.m., 12 train cars derailed near Railroad Street and Memorial Drive.
Union Pacific said the train cars spilled flour and grain.
The derailment still remains under investigation, according to Union Pacific.
There were no injuries reported.
