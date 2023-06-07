Kittens Explore Sea Life At Mall Of America


Wednesday, June 7th 2023, 11:28 am

By: CBS News


MINNEAPOLIS -

Kittens took over the aquarium at the Mall of America on Friday morning.

Fifteen kittens went on the field trip to Sea Life before visitors arrived Friday. They pounced and played and watched their jellyfish and shark friends swim around the tanks.

The kittens, who are between 6 and 12 weeks old, are available for adoption through the Bitty Kitty Brigade. They visited the aquarium in part to help promote National Adopt-a-Cat month, which is in June.
