Wellness Wednesday: Pilates In The Park

-

News 9’s Dottie Small shows us a Pilates workout.

Dottie is a certified Pilates instructor and a health and nutrition coach.

She will be hosting a workout in the park Sunday, June 11 at 11am.

To learn more visit her Instagram @dotsmall

Dottie is also an instructor at Le Bloc Pilates. For more information, click here.

She also teaches classes at Balance Yoga Barre. For more information on classes, click here.