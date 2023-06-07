Dry, Warm Wednesday With Increasing Rain And Storm Chances

-

Mostly a dry start to your Wednesday! Highs will climb into the 80s and 90s with very light winds.

As we heat up, rain chances go up. Isolated storms will try to develop after 2:00 p.m. and will start to fizzle as we cool into the evening.

Storms on Wednesday will pose a risk of nickel size hail, 50 mph winds, and very heavy rain. Localized flooding possible.

Not out of the question to see a few storms briefly strengthen and become low-end severe. We will have trackers out and will keep you updated.

For the College World Series this evening, it will be warm and muggy, with light winds. Rain and storm chances at 20%.