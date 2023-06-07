Legislation Introduced To Require Increase Of Parole Eligibility Requirements


Wednesday, June 7th 2023, 4:27 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A state lawmaker proposed legislation that would require anyone convicted of accessory to murder to serve at least 85% of their sentence before being eligible for parole.

The bill, Lauria and Ashley's Law, is named after Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, two teenage girls from Welch who were kidnapped and murdered in 1999.

The only living suspect in the case, Ronnie Busick, was released in 2023 after serving 2 years of his 10 year sentence for being an accessory to murder.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 7th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

Top Headlines

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023