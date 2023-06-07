Norman Pair Sentenced To Federal Prison After Profiting Off Murdered Relative


Wednesday, June 7th 2023, 4:22 am

By: News 9


NORMAN, Okla. -

A Norman man and woman charged with murdering their relative in 2018 will serve time in federal prison for profiting off the victim's death.

Court documents said Desiree and Octavio Sanchez killed Margarita Sandoval, then used her identity to collect nearly $33,000.

The two were sentenced to a combined 7 years in federal prison for identity theft and conspiracy, however, neither have been sentenced for their state charges, including first degree murder.
