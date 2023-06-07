'This Is For Oklahoma': OKC Chef Wins Top Culinary Award


Tuesday, June 6th 2023, 8:21 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The winner of the prestigious James Beard Award is a proud Oklahoman.

News 9 featured Chef Andrew Black in our "Something Good" segment a few weeks ago, and we had his reaction less than 24-hours after the big honor.

"It is still surreal; we're still like trying to soak it in," Black said. "This is for Oklahoma, it's bigger than I am."

Black owns the OKC restaurants Grey Sweater, Black Walnut, and Gilded Acorn.
