'This Is For Oklahoma': OKC Chef Wins Top Culinary Award

Tuesday, June 6th 2023, 8:21 pm
The winner of the prestigious James Beard Award is a proud Oklahoman.
News 9 featured Chef Andrew Black in our "Something Good" segment a few weeks ago, and we had his reaction less than 24-hours after the big honor.
"It is still surreal; we're still like trying to soak it in," Black said. "This is for Oklahoma, it's bigger than I am."
Black owns the OKC restaurants Grey Sweater, Black Walnut, and Gilded Acorn.
