By: News 9

2 Women Drown After Driving Into Lake Of The Arbuckles

Two women drowned after driving into the Lake of the Arbuckles Friday in Murray County.

The Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police said it happened at the Buckhorn Boat Ramp.

Police said the car was fully submerged and both Karla Ramirez and Savannah Salinas died at the scene.

The condition of both women is under investigation.