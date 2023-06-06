Court Documents Detail Terrifying Moments From NE Oklahoma City Domestic Stabbing, Kidnapping

-

Court documents detailed a metro woman’s terrifying kidnapping by an ex-boyfriend.

Oklahoma City Police said 53-year-old Juan Consuegra stabbed the woman’s boyfriend multiple times on Monday in front of children.

The woman told police Consuegra started stalking her months ago. Court documents indicated the suspect even paid the woman’s neighbor to follow her and take pictures and videos for him.

The behavior escalated Monday afternoon shortly after the woman returned home from filing a victim's protective order against Consuegra. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 flew over the scene in far northeast Oklahoma City.

Police said Consuegra snuck onto the woman's property through a hole in the fence. The suspect walked past several children and barged into the home.

Police said Consuegra was armed with a large knife and stabbed the woman's boyfriend in the back, shoulder and chest.

“Put a knife to her throat,” Msgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said. “Forced her out of the residence, into a vehicle and took off with her.”

According to court documents, the victim told investigators she attempted to escape Consuegra's vehicle, but he grabbed her and allegedly strangled her to the point her vision went black. The man also bound her hands with silver tape and forced her on the floorboard. Consuegra said he was taking her to Texas and would rape her, kill her, and then kill himself.

“We had unmarked cars following the vehicle, they had spotted it and were waiting for a car with lights and sirens to catch up to pull them over,” Knight said.

Consuegra led police on a chase down Interstate 35 ending near Goldsby. The suspect was captured and arrested. Police rescued the woman from her kidnapper. A situation police said could have ended tragically.

“Domestics present a particularly dangerous situation because there’s all sorts of emotions involved for people,” Knight said.

Police learned Consuegra and the woman met in Cuba and that Consuegra was ordered to be removed from the United States in 2012.