Rollover Crash Causes Traffic Back Up At Amarillo Junction

Authorities responded to the scene of a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City.

The crash happened on the southbound lanes of Interstate 44 to Interstate 40 westbound.

The driver of the dump truck was injured in the crash and is being checked out.

Crews are working to clear the roadway.

