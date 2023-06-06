OKC Parks And Recreation Hosting Father's Day Golf Tournament


Tuesday, June 6th 2023, 10:14 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Parks and Rec is hosting its first ever multi-generational golf tournament to celebrate Father's Day.

Golfers of all ages are invited to play around on the greens at Lake Hefner Golf Club on June 17.

There will be a scramble tournemant for trophies and prizes, and teams of three or four players can book their tee time at the city's website.

A three-person team costs $150 and can register here, and four-person teams cost $200 and are able to register here.

For more information, click here.
