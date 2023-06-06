Pop-Up Storms Today With Highs In The 80s

Beautiful start to your Tuesday with a few small isolated storms possible. Look for highs in the 80s with partly cloudy skies this afternoon.

Isolated showers and storms will pop up Tuesday afternoon. These will provide heavy downpours, some lightning, some small hail, gusty winds and a localized flooding threat.

Rain will diminish this evening and tonight. Lows Tuesday night will fall into the 60s.

Wednesday will have a very similar forecast. This trend continues for the workweek.

Severe risk goes up this weekend with best rain chance late Saturday into Sunday morning. Severe threat ramps up next Monday and Tuesday as well.