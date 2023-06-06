Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Meeting Scheduled Following State Supreme Court Ruling

By: News 9

-

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority plans to meet on Tuesday following last month's state supreme court ruling.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled last month that the authority did not violate the Open Meetings Act while planning its turnpike expansion plan, Access Oklahoma.

RELATED: Oklahoma Supreme Court Rules Against Group Opposing Ota Plan

At Tuesday's meeting, the board is set to discuss the court's ruling, and OTA's application for bond validation to pay for expansion.