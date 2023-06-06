Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Meeting Scheduled Following State Supreme Court Ruling


Tuesday, June 6th 2023, 4:35 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority plans to meet on Tuesday following last month's state supreme court ruling.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled last month that the authority did not violate the Open Meetings Act while planning its turnpike expansion plan, Access Oklahoma.

RELATED: Oklahoma Supreme Court Rules Against Group Opposing Ota Plan

At Tuesday's meeting, the board is set to discuss the court's ruling, and OTA's application for bond validation to pay for expansion.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 6th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 27th, 2023

Top Headlines

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023