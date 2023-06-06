OU To Take On Florida State In WCWS Championship Series


Monday, June 5th 2023, 9:36 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The NCAA released the dates for the Women’s College World Series championship series, pitting the University of Oklahoma against Florida State. 

The first two games of the best-of-three championship are slated for Wednesday, June 7 at 7 p.m. CDT and Thursday, June 8 at 6:30 p.m. CDT. If each team snags a win they move on to the final game, set for Friday, June 9 at 7 p.m. CDT. 

The Sooners, No. 1, clinched their spot in the championship Monday after beating Stanford in a 9-inning game. 

Later Monday night, the Seminoles, No. 3, defeated Tennessee, 5-1. 
