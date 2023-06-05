Woman With Eating Disorder Turns To A Life Of Fitness

For many, working out is a way of life, but for Summer Grothe it is what saved her life.

Growing up, spending her days at the gym working out was never the case. Grothe had a dream of becoming a professional ballerina—but it was a dream that came at a cost.

“In that world, it’s skinny, it’s very thin, and light, if you think of a ballerina that’s the image you’re going to think about,” Grothe said.

Grothe developed an eating disorder, taking her on a 15-year spiral and nearly costing her everything.

“I had to eventually stop dancing, I went to eating disorder clinics, doctors, nutritionist, you name it, I saw them, in-patient, outpatient, everything,” Grothe said.

Even with family and friends’ support nothing seemed to work, but after meeting her husband Kenny, things began to change.

“I had to pick one, life or the thing that was killing me, and so I picked life,” Grothe said.

She vividly remembers the prayer that changed everything.

“If you do hear me? I really want to change my life and I don’t want to live this way anymore,” Grothe said.

She began working out with her husband and 10 years later she is sharing her story.

“I wanted to truly be able to help people,” Grothe said.

She’s now a certified personal trainer and has entered a contest to appear on the cover of Hers Muscle & Fitness magazine.

“With Ms. Health and Fitness 2023, I need people to vote for me,” Grothe said.

If Gothe wins, she not only gets to be on the cover and win a cash prize, but more importantly, gets to tell her story in the magazine.

“I want to donate a portion of the money to the NEDA foundation, which is the National Eating Disorder Association,” said Grothe.

She had devoted her life not only to fitness, but also teaching others the importance of nutrition.

To vote for Gothe click here.