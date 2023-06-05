Disney Confirms New 'Hocus Pocus' Installment In The Works

Monday, June 5th 2023, 12:58 pm
Disney has confirmed that they are working on the next installment in the “Hocus Pocus” film series.
The president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production told the New York Times that the next sequel is happening.
He wouldn't give any other details about the project. It is unknown if the movie's three biggest stars will be returning as the Sanderson Sisters.
According to Disney, “Hocus Pocus 2” received 2.7 billion streams in its first week on Disney Plus.
