Disney Confirms New 'Hocus Pocus' Installment In The Works


Monday, June 5th 2023, 12:58 pm

By: News 9, News On 6


Disney has confirmed that they are working on the next installment in the “Hocus Pocus” film series.

The president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production told the New York Times that the next sequel is happening.

He wouldn't give any other details about the project. It is unknown if the movie's three biggest stars will be returning as the Sanderson Sisters.

According to Disney, “Hocus Pocus 2” received 2.7 billion streams in its first week on Disney Plus.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 5th, 2023

June 14th, 2023

June 13th, 2023

June 13th, 2023

Top Headlines

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023